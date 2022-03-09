Man held for selling counterfeit diabetes testing strips

A 56-year-old man has been arrested by the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police for allegedly selling counterfeit diabetes testing strips of a well-known brand, an official said on Wednesday.

Police also seized 669 boxes of strips from Vijay Virajbhai Patel, the accused, he added.

He was booked under the Copyright Act. Further probe is on.

