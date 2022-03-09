Left Menu

U'Khand High Court takes strict view of ragging incident at Haldwani medical college

PTI | Nainital | Updated: 09-03-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 20:51 IST
U'Khand High Court takes strict view of ragging incident at Haldwani medical college
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday directed the Commissioner of Kumaon and the Inspector General of Police of the region to form a committee to look into the recent incident of alleged ragging at a medical college in Haldwani.

Hearing a PIL related to students' ragging at Haldwani Medical College, a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjay Mishra and Justice RC Khulbe ordered that the committee should identify the students responsible for the incident and suspend them.

The PIL was filed by Haridwar resident Sachchidananda Dabral after a video went viral on social media purportedly showing students standing in a queue on the college campus with hands tied and heads shaven.

However, college authorities have denied the occurrence of any such incident.

They have also said that no complaint has been filed in connection with the incident.

Students seen with tonsured heads in the video said they shaved off their heads due to ''dandruff and allergies''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
4
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022