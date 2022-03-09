Interstate gang of arms smugglers busted in Punjab, two held

Phagwara (Punjab), Mar 9 (PTI) Police busted an interstate gang of arms smugglers on Wednesday by arresting two people, including the alleged kingpin, from different locations and recovering from them three pistols and eleven live cartridges.

Amrit Saroop Dogra, DSP (Investigation) Kapurthala said the duo were identified as Shivam Singh alias Shivam of Nimaj from Madhya Pradesh, presently residing at local Onkar Nagar and Sandip Kumar alias Cheecha of local Mehligate mohalla.

Shivam was arrested at Gaunspur chowk, while Sandip was arrested near a bridge of a drain at Nangal Majha, he said.

While two .32 bore pistols and seven live cartridges were recovered from Shivam, the kingpin, one country-made .315 bore pistol and four live cartridges were recovered from Sandip, the DSP said.

He said Shivam bought pistols from Madhya Pradesh for Rs 25,000 each and sold these in Phagwara and Amritsar for Rs 35,000 each.

He had already sold six pistols in these areas in the recent past, the DSP said.

Even the country made pistol recovered from Sandip was purchased by him from Shivam, he said.

Both were arrested and the case was registered under relevant Sections of the Arms Act, he said.

Further investigations were on, he said.

