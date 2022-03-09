Following are the top stories at 2100 hours: NATION DEL55 UKRAINE-EVACUATION-INDIANS After evacuation from Sumy, Indian students being taken to Poland by train New Delhi: The Indian students, who were pulled out of the besieged Ukrainian city of Sumy, are being taken to Poland on a train from where they will be brought back to India on a flight.

DEL38 LD VACCINE-COVOVAX-EUA DCGI's EUA nod to SII's Covovax for 12-17 yrs age group; Poonawalla says younger age groups to follow shortly New Delhi: India's drug regulator has granted restricted emergency use authorisation to Serum Institute's COVID-19 vaccine Covovax for the 12-17 years age group subject to certain conditions.

DEL34 TERRORIST-PAK-DEATH Indian Airlines plane hijacker who was running business in Pakistan killed New Delhi: Unidentified gunmen have shot dead a ''businessman'' in Karachi who Indian intelligence officials said was Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Mistry Zahoor Ibrahim, involved in the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines plane IC-814 and fatal stabbing of passenger Rupin Katyal.

DEL53 JK-3RDLD BLAST 1 killed, 14 injured in IED blast outside court complex in J-K's Udhampur town Jammu: In a suspected terrorist act, one person was killed and 14 were injured when a low-intensity IED exploded outside a court complex in Udhampur district of Jammu region on Wednesday, officials said DEL44 DL-MCD POLLS-2NDLD ANNOUNCEMENTS Poll body defers announcement of MCD election dates, Kejriwal questions move New Delhi: Delhi State Election Commission on Wednesday deferred announcing the schedule for municipal polls here after it received a communication from the Centre in this regard, prompting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to question whether the central government can ''direct'' any EC to delay or cancel elections.

DEL54 POLLS-EC-OBSERVERS EC deputes special officers for counting of votes in Varanasi, Meerut New Delhi: The Election Commission of India Wednesday deputed special officers to supervise counting of votes in Meerut and Varanasi amid complaints from opposition parties about alleged irregularities in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

CAL12 WB-ASSEMBLY-LDALL MAMATA BJP members shout 'Modi Modi' during Mamata's speech in Assembly, hear 'Jai Bangla' in return Kolkata: The West Bengal assembly on Wednesday witnessed noisy scenes as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was repeatedly interrupted by BJP lawmakers shouting ''Modi Modi'' while she was replying to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s address to the House.

ELN14 POLLS-LD COUNTING Counting of votes in five states on Thursday New Delhi/Lucknow/Panaji: Political parties were bracing for the assembly election results on Thursday in the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and politically volatile Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, sending out feelers for possible post-poll tie-ups.

ELN13 POLLS-LD GA Goa vote count on Thursday; Cong moves candidates to resort, in talks with AAP Panaji: As Goa prepares for counting of votes polled in the February 14 Assembly elections on Thursday, a jittery Congress shifted all its candidates to a luxury resort near Panaji and engaged in talks with political rival AAP for support in government formation if there was a fractured mandate.

ELN12 POLLS-UP-EVMS-LD OFFICERS EC acts over EVM complaints, three UP officials removed from poll duty Lucknow/Varanasi/Bareilly: Three officials were removed from election duty in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, a day after the Samajwadi Party alleged that electronic voting machines were being shifted in an unauthorised manner.

LEGAL LGD13 SC-INTERNATIONAL DAY SC to host programme on Thursday to commemorate first ever ‘International Day of Women Judges’ New Delhi: The Supreme Court will host a special programme on Thursday to commemorate the first-ever ‘International Day of Women Judges’.

LGD10 SC-GOA-MLAS Goa Congress chief moves SC against HC verdict upholding Speaker’s order New Delhi: Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar has approached the Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court verdict which had upheld the Goa Assembly Speaker's order dismissing two petitions seeking disqualification of 12 MLAs who had switched over from their parties to the ruling BJP in 2019.

FOREIGN FGN79 UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CHERNOBYL-LD IAEA IAEA loses contact with monitoring systems installed at Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine Vienna/Moscow: The Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which was taken over by Russian forces last month, has stopped transmitting data to the IAEA, the UN atomic watchdog has said, expressing deep concern for the staff working under Russian troops at the nuclear site in northern Ukraine.

FGN72 CHINA-INDIA-LD TALKS China hopes solution 'acceptable' to both sides can be found for Ladakh standoff in March 11 talks Beijing: China on Wednesday hoped that during this week's high-level military talks with India, the two neighbours can ''move forward'', narrow their differences and work for a solution ''acceptable'' to both sides on the remaining friction areas in eastern Ladakh.

