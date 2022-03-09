Left Menu

Three pubs in Indore sealed for serving liquor to minors

PTI | Indore | Updated: 09-03-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 21:08 IST
Three pubs in the city were sealed by the local administration on Wednesday for serving liquor to minors in violation of norms and committing other irregularities, an official said.

These pubs were found serving liquor to children and also operating beyond the administration-fixed deadline of 11.30 pm, Indore sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Akshay Singh Markam said.

The three outlets had stocked liquor beyond permissible limits, thus contravening excise department rules, he said.

They were sealed by the administration and notices issued to their owners for further action in the matter, the SDM said.

