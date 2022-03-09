Mayor of Ukraine's Kharkiv says Russians forces are regrouping there
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 09-03-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 21:21 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russian forces appear to be regrouping near the eastern city of Kharkiv, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Wednesday, describing the situation as very tense.
Speaking on live television, Terekhov said Russian shelling on the city was ongoing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement