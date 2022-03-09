Left Menu

Putin discussed Ukraine in call with Germany's Scholz, Interfax says

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 21:25 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz by telephone on Wednesday to discuss diplomatic efforts aimed at ending hostilities in Ukraine and the creation of humanitarian corridors, the Interfax news agency said.

Citing the Kremlin, Interfax said Putin told Scholz about the latest round of talks between Kyiv and Moscow and the two leaders agreed to continue contacts on the issue.

