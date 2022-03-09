Left Menu

Czechs to drop most mask requirements from March 14

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 09-03-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 21:26 IST
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

The Czech Republic will drop most mask requirements, except for on public transport or in health or social care facilities, from March 14, as it winds down COVID-19 restrictions, Health Minister Vlastimil Valek said on Wednesday.

"If the favourable development continues, we will put aside masks completely," Valek said on his Twitter account.

