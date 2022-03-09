Czechs to drop most mask requirements from March 14

The Czech Republic will drop most mask requirements, except for on public transport or in health or social care facilities, from March 14, as it winds down COVID-19 restrictions, Health Minister Vlastimil Valek said on Wednesday.

"If the favourable development continues, we will put aside masks completely," Valek said on his Twitter account.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)