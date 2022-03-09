1 killed, 14 injured in IED blast outside court complex in J-K's Udhampur town

In a suspected terrorist attack, one person was killed and 14 were injured when a low-intensity IED exploded outside a court complex in Udhampur district of Jammu region on Wednesday, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said preliminary investigation suggests it to be ''an act of terrorists but we are investigating the case''.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and political leaders condemned the attack.

The improvised explosive device (IED) blast took place around 1 pm in Slathia Chowk where fruit and vegetable vendors put up their carts.

DGP Singh said Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh had visited the blast site, along with other top police officials, a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and bomb disposal experts.

''Preliminary examination suggests a low-intensity IED explosion, but a forensic and minute scrutiny will reveal more accurate facts,'' he said, adding that the 14 injured were now out of danger.

The DGP told PTI that terrorists have been planning for long to carry out an attack in Jammu region. ''There have been numerous attempts in the past by various terror groups to hit Jammu city which have been foiled by Jammu and Kashmir Police,'' he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Udhampur Indu Kanwal Chib said the injured were moved to a hospital and were stable, she said.

ADGP Singh visited the injured at the hospital and spoke to them.

The injured included a woman, an eight-month-old infant, and a Rajasthan resident.

Security was beefed up in and around the town and searches were being conducted in some places, officials said.

In a tweet, Union minister Jitendra Singh said, ''I am in touch with DC Indu Chib on minute to minute basis. Exact cause and origin of the blast being worked out...too early to draw any definite conclusion.'' Lieutenant Governor Sinha said, ''My deepest condolences are with family of Jugal Kumar, who lost his life in IED explosion. Directed district administration of Udhampur to render all assistance to kin of victim & those injured. I strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack. Our security forces will hunt down those responsible.'' Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir also condemned the attack.

''Unequivocally condemn the Udhampur attack in which one person lost his life and several others were injured. May the deceased rest in peace. Prayers for speedy recovery of those injured,'' the National Conference (NC) wrote on its Twitter handle.

NC vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah said he was greatly saddened by the attack and the resultant death and injuries.

''I unreservedly condemn this attack, at the same time I send my condolences to the family of the deceased & prayers for the injured,” Abdullah said in a tweet.

“My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and prayers for a speedy recovery of those injured,” PDP president Mehbooba Mufti wrote on Twitter.

Peoples Conference general secretary Imran Reza Ansari said terror should be condemned in one voice.

“Today's blast in J&K's Udhampur lead to the loss of a precious life & injuring many others. Government need to curb such attacks by heavy crackdown on culprits to prevent further loss of civilian lives,” he added.

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari also condemned the blast and said no words were strong enough to condemn the heinous attack on innocent civilians.

''Government should firmly resolve to avenge this barbaric action by the enemies of peace and the perpetrators of the crime should be brought to justice,'' he said.

