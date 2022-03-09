Left Menu

IOM calls for Ukraine ceasefire, humanitarian corridors

All parties involved in the Ukraine war should secure humanitarian corridors and a ceasefire should be negotiated immediately in order to secure aid, the head of the International Organization for Migration said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 09-03-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 21:41 IST
All parties involved in the Ukraine war should secure humanitarian corridors and a ceasefire should be negotiated immediately in order to secure aid, the head of the International Organization for Migration said on Wednesday. Speaking in Warsaw at a press briefing, IOM Director-General Antonio Vitorino said humanitarian corridors would allow refugees to flee, but also supplies and aid workers to enter Ukraine to assist those who remain in the country.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Ukraine accused Russia on Wednesday of bombing a childrens' hospital in a besieged port during a supposed ceasefire to enable some of the hundreds of thousands of civilians trapped in the city to escape.

