EU, Nordic nations suspend cooperation with Russia in Arctic forum

Five Nordic countries and the European Union have suspended activities involving Russia in the Barents Euro-Arctic Council, a cooperation forum for European countries with territories in the Arctic, they said in a statement on Wednesday.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 09-03-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 21:58 IST
The Barents Euro-Arctic Council, founded in 1993, aims to "strengthen peace, stability and sustainable development" in the Arctic region.

"Considering Russia's blatant violation of international law, breach of rules-based multilateralism and the principles and objectives of the Barents Euro-Arctic Council, Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and the European Union have no other choice than to suspend activities involving Russia in the Barents Euro-Arctic cooperation," they said in a joint statement. Russia is the only other country represented in the council.

