EU, Nordic nations suspend cooperation with Russia in Arctic forum
Five Nordic countries and the European Union have suspended activities involving Russia in the Barents Euro-Arctic Council, a cooperation forum for European countries with territories in the Arctic, they said in a statement on Wednesday.
- Country:
- Sweden
Five Nordic countries and the European Union have suspended activities involving Russia in the Barents Euro-Arctic Council, a cooperation forum for European countries with territories in the Arctic, they said in a statement on Wednesday. The Barents Euro-Arctic Council, founded in 1993, aims to "strengthen peace, stability and sustainable development" in the Arctic region.
"Considering Russia's blatant violation of international law, breach of rules-based multilateralism and the principles and objectives of the Barents Euro-Arctic Council, Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and the European Union have no other choice than to suspend activities involving Russia in the Barents Euro-Arctic cooperation," they said in a joint statement. Russia is the only other country represented in the council.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Denmark's top-ranked player Holger Rune pulls out of Davis Cup tie against India
Iceland to lift all COVID-19 restrictions on Friday
Davis Cup: Denmark's top-ranked player Holger Rune pulls out of tie against India
Denmark to deploy soldiers to Estonia in wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Denmark to deploy soldiers to Estonia in wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine