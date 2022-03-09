Russia may be using unguided, "dumb" bombs in Ukraine war, US official
The United States has seen indications that Russia's military is bombing Ukraine using so-called "dumb" bombs that are not precision-guided and would have limited ability to hit targets precisely, a senior U.S. defense official said on Wednesday.
The United States has seen indications that Russia's military is bombing Ukraine using so-called "dumb" bombs that are not precision-guided and would have limited ability to hit targets precisely, a senior U.S. defense official said on Wednesday. "We do have indications that the Russians are in fact dropping some dumb munitions," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity, adding that the United States was observing "increasing damage to civilian infrastructure and civilian casualties."
The comments came shortly after Ukraine accused Russia on Wednesday of bombing a children's hospital in the besieged port of Mariupol. Russia denies targeting civilians.
