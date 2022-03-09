Three dead in Telangana coal mine mishap

Three people, trapped in a mine following a mishap, died on Wednesday. The accident took place in the State-run Singareni Collieries in Peddapalli district of Telangana two days ago.

The bodies of the three, including those of two officials, were recovered from under the debris after a portion of the mine collapsed, said sources in the company.

A rescue team saved four people immediately after the accident. Seven workers were trapped. Expressing grief, chairman and managing director of the company N Sridhar said it would provide financial aid to the bereaved families and also a job to their members who are eligible.

Besides, he ordered safety checks and measures to prevent such mishaps in the future.

