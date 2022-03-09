Left Menu

Three dead in Telangana coal mine mishap

Seven workers were trapped. Expressing grief, chairman and managing director of the company N Sridhar said it would provide financial aid to the bereaved families and also a job to their members who are eligible.Besides, he ordered safety checks and measures to prevent such mishaps in the future.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-03-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 22:10 IST
Three dead in Telangana coal mine mishap
  • Country:
  • India

Three people, trapped in a mine following a mishap, died on Wednesday. The accident took place in the State-run Singareni Collieries in Peddapalli district of Telangana two days ago.

The bodies of the three, including those of two officials, were recovered from under the debris after a portion of the mine collapsed, said sources in the company.

A rescue team saved four people immediately after the accident. Seven workers were trapped. Expressing grief, chairman and managing director of the company N Sridhar said it would provide financial aid to the bereaved families and also a job to their members who are eligible.

Besides, he ordered safety checks and measures to prevent such mishaps in the future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
4
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022