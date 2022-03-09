Left Menu

Blinken says Kremlin proposals to create humanitarian corridors into Russia 'absurd'

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-03-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 22:34 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said Russia's proposals to create humanitarian corridors from Ukraine to Russia are "absurd" as he called for Russia to allow civilians in Ukraine to leave safely.

"It's offensive to suggest the Ukrainian people should seek refuge from the very government that has demonstrated such disregard for their lives," Blinken told reporters following his meeting with UK foreign minister Liz Truss in Washington.

