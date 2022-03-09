Left Menu

J-K govt provides ex-gratia relief to kin of girl killed in Srinagar grenade blast

While interacting with the family members of the girl, the DC expressed sympathies with them and also expressed condolence with the bereaved family who lost their young member in the militancy-related incident, the spokesman said.The DC assured the family that all possible support shall be provided to them from the government.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-03-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 22:38 IST
J-K govt provides ex-gratia relief to kin of girl killed in Srinagar grenade blast
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday provided an ex-gratia relief on Rs 1 lakh to the family of Rafiya Nazir who was killed in a grenade blast here on Sunday.

Srinagar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Aijaz Asad handed over the cheque for Rs 1 lakh as ex-gratia relief to Nazir Ahmad Tinda, Rafiya's father, an official spokesman said.

He said the DC told the family that another relief amount of Rs 5 lakh shall be provided under the Central Assistance Scheme. Asad, accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Balwal, visited the family in Hazratbal area of the city to provide ex-gratia relief and express solidarity with the bereaved family members. While interacting with the family members of the girl, the DC expressed sympathies with them and also expressed condolence with the bereaved family who lost their young member in the militancy-related incident, the spokesman said.

The DC assured the family that all possible support shall be provided to them from the government. The Srinagar SSP also assured the family of action under the law against the criminals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
4
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022