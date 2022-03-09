Left Menu

Britain not seeking a humanitarian no-fly zone in Ukraine - Truss

Britain is not seeking to provide a no-fly zone over humanitarian corridors in Ukraine and is instead looking to help it defend itself from Russia's invasion, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 22:49 IST
Britain is not seeking to provide a no-fly zone over humanitarian corridors in Ukraine and is instead looking to help it defend itself from Russia's invasion, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Wednesday. "The reality is that setting up a no-fly zone would lead to a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia. And that is not what we are looking at," Truss said at a news conference in Washington, when asked if one could be introduced over a humanitarian corridor.

"What we are looking at is making sure that the Ukrainians are able to defend their own country with the best possible selection of anti-tank weapons and anti-air defence systems."

