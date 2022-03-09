Dutch prosecutors to press attempted murder charges against footballer Promes

Dutch prosecutors intend to press attempted murder charges against Spartak Moscow football player Quincy Promes, a spokesperson for the Amsterdam public prosecutor's office said.

Promes was arrested in 2020 in connection with a stabbing in the Dutch town of Abcoude. The spokesperson said further details of the charges against Promes, a former Ajax Amsterdam player and Dutch international, would be published on Wednesday.

