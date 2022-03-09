MEG sailors emerge triumphant at Asian Sailing Championship 2022

The Indian Army's Madras Engineering Group (MEG) sailors have emerged triumphant at the Asian Sailing championship held in Abu Dhabi from February 26 to March 6 by winning three medals in senior and youth category for India.

According to a statement issued by the Defense Public Relations Office, a total of eight sailors participated in senior and youth categories. Sub Vishnu Saravanan, the Tokyo Olympian, bagged gold medal in laser standard category. Havildar Prince Noble and Sapper Manu Francis won bronze in 49er category and Boys Sports Company (BSC) Cadet Sabavath Vijay Kumar clinched a silver in laser 4.7 category.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)