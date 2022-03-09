Left Menu

Dutch prosecutors to press attempted murder charges against footballer Promes

Dutch prosecutors intend to press attempted murder charges against Spartak Moscow football player Quincy Promes, they said on Wednesday, in order to ensure his case proceeds as quickly as possible. Promes was arrested in connection with a July 2020 stabbing in the Dutch town of Abcoude.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 23:14 IST
Dutch prosecutors to press attempted murder charges against footballer Promes

Dutch prosecutors intend to press attempted murder charges against Spartak Moscow football player Quincy Promes, they said on Wednesday, in order to ensure his case proceeds as quickly as possible.

Promes was arrested in connection with a July 2020 stabbing in the Dutch town of Abcoude. It later emerged that the alleged victim was Promes's cousin and the incident took place in a fight after a family party. Promes has denied involvement. Prosecutors had initially intended to charge Promes, a former Ajax Amsterdam player and Dutch international, with attempted manslaughter and aggravated assault.

But after the alleged victim's lawyer asked for the heavier charge, Promes's lawyer agreed, in order to ensure the case proceed as quickly as possible. Hearings are planned for March 31, the public prosecutor's office said in a statement. Promes, 30, was playing for Ajax at the time of the incident, but moved to Spartak Moscow in February, 2021. He scored a goal in Spartak's 2-0 win over Dynamo Moscow on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

 Global
4
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022