Ukraine says 67 children killed since start of Russian invasion

Ukraine's top security official Oleksiy Danilov said on Wednesday 67 children had been killed since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24, and he urged Kyiv's allies to enforce a no-fly zone over the country.

Separately, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had talked to European Council President Charles Michel about pressuring Russia to keep civilians safe and increasing sanctions against Russia.

