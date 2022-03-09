Perpetrators of sarpanch's murder will be brought to justice very soon: LG

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday night condemned the brutal terror attack in which Sarpanch Sameer Ahmed Bhat was killed in Srinagar district and said perpetrators of this ''barbaric act'' will be brought to justice very soon.

''I strongly condemn brutal terrorist attack on the Sarpanch Sameer Ahmad Bhat in Srinagar,'' Sinha said.

Terming it as an ''act of cowardice'', Sinha said the perpetrators of this barbaric act will be brought to justice very soon.

''My deepest condolences to bereaved family in this hour of grief'', he said The sarpanch was shot dead by terrorists on the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday, police said.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

Bhat had been provided with security and lodged at a hotel in Srinagar but he had ventured out discreetly on Wednesday when he was attacked by the terrorists at Khanmoh on the outskirts of the city, they said.

He was rushed to a hospital where he died, they said.

