US shifts Patriots from Germany to Poland
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-03-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 23:39 IST
The Pentagon said Wednesday that two U.S. Army Patriot air defence batteries have been shifted from Germany to Poland as a precautionary defensive move. It said the decision was made by Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin in consultation with the Polish government, which asked for the Patriots.
