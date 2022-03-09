Left Menu

US shifts Patriots from Germany to Poland

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-03-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 23:39 IST
The Pentagon said Wednesday that two U.S. Army Patriot air defence batteries have been shifted from Germany to Poland as a precautionary defensive move. It said the decision was made by Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin in consultation with the Polish government, which asked for the Patriots.

