Russia says it destroyed 974 Ukrainian tanks and armoured vehicles -TASS

The Russian armed forces have destroyed 974 Ukrainian tanks and other armoured vehicles since the start of what Russia calls a "special military operation" on Feb. 24, Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday, up from 897 reported on Tuesday.

Quoted by the TASS news agency, the ministry said they had also downed 97 drones.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)