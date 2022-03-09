UK says Russia confirmed use of thermobaric weapon system
Britain said on Wednesday the Russian Ministry of Defence had confirmed the use of the TOS-1A weapon system in Ukraine, which uses thermobaric rockets.
"The Russian MoD has confirmed the use of the TOS-1A weapon system in Ukraine," it said on Twitter. "The TOS-1A uses thermobaric rockets, creating incendiary and blast effects."
