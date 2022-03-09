White House: logistical questions remain on transfer of planes from Poland
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-03-2022 23:55 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 23:55 IST
U.S. officials remain in touch with Ukraine and NATO over fighter jets for Ukraine after a deal involving Poland's aircraft was deemed untenable by the Pentagon, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.
Psaki told reporters that logistical challenges remain over whether Poland's MiG aircraft should be used to help Ukraine.
