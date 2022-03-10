BRIEF-Tesla Will Pay Ukrainian Employees For Up To 3 Months If They Are Conscripted To Fight- CNBC
Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2022 01:23 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 01:23 IST
March 9 (Reuters) -
* TESLA WILL PAY UKRAINIAN EMPLOYEES FOR UP TO 3 MONTHS IF THEY ARE CONSCRIPTED TO FIGHT- CNBC
