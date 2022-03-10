Russia delegation at peace talks with Ukraine will not concede anything -RIA agency

Russia's delegation at peace talks with Ukraine "will not concede a single negotiating point," RIA news agency cited negotiator Leonid Slutsky as telling a television station on Wednesday.

The two sides have carried out three rounds of talks since the start of the Russian invasion. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is scheduled to have talks in Turkey on Thursday with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba. ))

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)