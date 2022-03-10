Left Menu

U.S. closes door on combat aircraft for Ukraine, citing 'high risk'

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2022 02:32 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 02:32 IST
U.S. closes door on combat aircraft for Ukraine, citing 'high risk'
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States on Wednesday closed the door on supplying combat aircraft to Ukraine, saying that the intelligence community assessed it would be a "high risk" move that could be mistaken by Russia as an escalatory step.

The Pentagon, which suggested other weapons transfers should take priority, announced the U.S. position after a call between U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Polish counterpart, a day after Poland offered to transfer Russian-made fighter jets to U.S. custody for further transfer to Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
2
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022