U.S. closes door on combat aircraft for Ukraine, citing 'high risk'
The United States on Wednesday closed the door on supplying combat aircraft to Ukraine, saying that the intelligence community assessed it would be a "high risk" move that could be mistaken by Russia as an escalatory step.
The Pentagon, which suggested other weapons transfers should take priority, announced the U.S. position after a call between U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Polish counterpart, a day after Poland offered to transfer Russian-made fighter jets to U.S. custody for further transfer to Ukraine.
