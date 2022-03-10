Tennis-Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells

World number two Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, the tournament announced on Wednesday.

The Serb has refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine and previously said he was unsure if he would be allowed to enter to the United States for the Masters 1000 tournament in the Southern California desert.

