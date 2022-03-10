Left Menu

Tennis-Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2022 03:57 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 03:57 IST
World number two Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, the tournament announced on Wednesday.

The Serb has refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine and previously said he was unsure if he would be allowed to enter to the United States for the Masters 1000 tournament in the Southern California desert.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

