Ukrainian man charged in major ransomware spree extradited to U.S. -Justice Dept

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2022 04:04 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 04:04 IST
A Ukrainian man charged last year with conducting one of the worst ransomware attacks against American targets has been extradited to the United States and made a court appearance on Wednesday, the U.S. Justice Department said.

"According to an August 2021 indictment, Yaroslav Vasinskyi, 22, accessed the internal computer networks of several victim companies and deployed Sodinokibi/REvil ransomware to encrypt the data on the computers of victim companies," the Justice Department said in a statement.

Vasinskyi was allegedly responsible for the July 2021 ransomware attack against Florida software provider Kasey, the department said.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

