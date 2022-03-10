Left Menu

Pentagon chief discussed security aid for Ukraine with defense minister

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2022 06:19 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 06:19 IST
Pentagon chief discussed security aid for Ukraine with defense minister
  • United States

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov on Wednesday about the continued provision of defensive security assistance to Ukraine's military, the Pentagon said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

