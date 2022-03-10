Pentagon chief discussed security aid for Ukraine with defense minister
10-03-2022
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov on Wednesday about the continued provision of defensive security assistance to Ukraine's military, the Pentagon said in a statement.
