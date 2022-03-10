S.Korea's president-elect vows strong defence, but says open to dialogue with N.Korea
South Korea's President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said on Thursday that he would build strong defence in the midst of a rising North Korean nuclear threat, but leave the door open for dialogue with North Korea.
The conservative Yoon made the comments after he was elected as the new South Korean president.
