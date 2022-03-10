U.S. House passes Ukraine aid, gov't funding measure

A majority of the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to approve a $1.5 trillion bill that would provide $13.6 billion in aid for Ukraine, fund the federal government through Sept. 30 and spend $15.6 billion to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

The vote was still under way. If approved by the House, the sweeping legislation would move on to the Senate.

