U.S. ban on Russian oil imports heads to passage in House of Representatives
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2022 09:53 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 09:48 IST
A majority of the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to impose a ban on imports of Russian oil and other energy products in retaliation for Moscow's ongoing attack on Ukraine.
With the vote still underway, the Democratic-controlled House was poised to pass the bill after President Joe Biden on Tuesday used his executives powers to impose such a ban.
