U.S. ban on Russian oil imports heads to passage in House of Representatives

A majority of the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to impose a ban on imports of Russian oil and other energy products in retaliation for Moscow's ongoing attack on Ukraine.

With the vote still underway, the Democratic-controlled House was poised to pass the bill after President Joe Biden on Tuesday used his executives powers to impose such a ban.

