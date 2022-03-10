SAD chief Sukhbir Badal trailing in Jalalabad

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal is trailing behind the AAP candidate in Punjab's Jalalabad constituency on Thursday, according to initial poll trends.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Jagdeep Kamboj is leading by a margin of 827 votes in the constituency in Fazilka district.

Counting of votes for 117 assembly seats in Punjab is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)