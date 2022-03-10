AAP's CM face Bhagwant Mann leading from Dhuri
AAP's chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann is leading from Punjab's Dhuri seat by a margin of 4,387 votes on Thursday, according to early poll trends.
Mann is leading over his nearest rival and Congress candidate Dalvir Singh Goldy.
Counting of votes for 117 assembly seats in Punjab is underway.
