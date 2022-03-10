Vastrakar claims 4 wickets as India restrict NZ to 260/9
All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar starred with the ball, claiming four wickets to help India restrict hosts New Zealand to 260 for 9 in the ICC women's World Cup here on Thursday.
Vastrakar bowled a brilliant spell giving away 34 runs in her 10-over quota while snaring four wickets, including the important scalps of skipper Sophie Devine (35) and Amy Satterthwaite (75). She was unlucky to miss out on a hat-trick in the 47th over. Spinners Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/46) and Deepti Sharma (1/52) claimed three wickets between them while veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami (1/41) accounted for one batter.
For New Zealand, Satterthwaite (75 off 84) and Amelia Kerr (50 off 64) scored half-centuries, while Katey Martin pitched in with a valuable 41 to power the hosts to a 250 plus score. Brief Scores: New Zealand: 260 for 9 in 40 overs (Amy Satterthwaite 75, Amelia Kerr 50; Pooja Vastrakar 4/34)
