Encounter underway in J-K's Pulwama

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. Acting on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in Naina Batpora area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of fire was going on and further details were awaited, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)