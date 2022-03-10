Encounter underway in J-K's Pulwama
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-03-2022 10:39 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 10:30 IST
- Country:
- India
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. Acting on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in Naina Batpora area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.
The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated.
The exchange of fire was going on and further details were awaited, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Pulwama
- Naina Batpora
- Kashmir
- Kashmir district
Advertisement
ALSO READ
J-K BJP president meets former NC leader Bukhari in Jammu
Security forces recover large cache of arms & ammunition dropped by drone along International Border in R S Pura sector, Jammu: Officials.
Two persons trapped in flash-flood in Jammu rescued
BSF fires at flying object along IB in Jammu
Traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar highway; light vehicles plying from both sides