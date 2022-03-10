Eight new police stations set up in Bengal's N-24 Pgs

The West Bengal government has formed eight new police stations in the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate area in North 24 Parganas district, an official said.

Nagerbazar police station was carved out of Dumdum, while Dakshineswar was formed out of Belghoria and Baranagar police station areas, he said on Wednesday, quoting a notification. Shibdaspur and Halisahar police stations were carved out of Naihati. Basudebpur police station was formed out of Jagaddal and Bhatpara police station areas, Jetia was set up from Bijpur, and Mohanpur from Titagarh.

Kamarhati police station was also formed, the official added.

