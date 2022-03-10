Iran says U.S. desire for quick accord shows it has no will for strong deal
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 10-03-2022 10:54 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 10:50 IST
Washington's desire for a quick nuclear agreement is an indication of its lack of will for a strong deal, Iran's top security official, Ali Shamkhani, said on Thursday.
"Iran's nuclear talks become more complicated every hour without the U.S. making a political decision," he said on Twitter.
