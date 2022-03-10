Russia says claim that it bombed a children's hospital are 'fake news'
Russia said on Thursday a Ukrainian claim that it bombed a children's hospital in Mariupol was "fake news" because the building was a former maternity hospital that had long been taken over by troops. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of carrying out genocide after Ukrainian officials said Russian aircraft bombed the children's hospital on Wednesday.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Russia said on Thursday a Ukrainian claim that it bombed a children's hospital in Mariupol was "fake news" because the building was a former maternity hospital that had long been taken over by troops. "That's how fake news is born," Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia's first deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, said on Twitter.
Polyanskiy said Russia had warned on March 7 that the hospital had been turned into a military object from which Ukrainians were firing. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of carrying out genocide after Ukrainian officials said Russian aircraft bombed the children's hospital on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Ukrainians
- Russian
- Mariupol
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- United Nations
- Ukrainian
ALSO READ
U.N. Myanmar expert says junta using new Russian, Chinese arms against civilians
Beginning of Russian invasion, says US Secretary of State Blinken; cancels meeting with Lavrov
US and France attack actions of Russian mercenaries in Central African Republic
Russian Ambassador called in over Ukraine amid escalating actions
Ukraine: world financial markets have not broken sweat since the Russian escalation - why?