PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-03-2022 11:39 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 11:39 IST
Maurya trailing from Sirathu
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is trailing from Sirathu seat by about 400 votes on Thursday, according to poll trends.

After the initial round of counting, Maurya secured 6,345 votes while his nearest rival SP's Pallavi Patel got 6,710 votes, according to the EC.

