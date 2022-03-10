UK Defence Ministry says Russian column outside Kyiv has made little progress in over a week
Reuters | London | Updated: 10-03-2022 12:03 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 12:00 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The United Kingdom's Defence Ministry said on Thursday the large Russian column northwest of Kyiv has made little progress in over a week and is suffering continued losses.
As casualties mount, President Putin will be forced to draw from across Russian armed forces and other sources to replace the losses, the UK ministry said in a statement.
There has also been a notable decrease in overall Russian air activity over Ukraine in recent days, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Ukraine
- Defence Ministry
- The United Kingdom's
- Putin
- Kyiv
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.N. Myanmar expert says junta using new Russian, Chinese arms against civilians
WRAPUP 15-West unveils sanctions with more ready if Russia carries out full-scale Ukraine invasion
Biden, Putin signal bigger confrontation ahead over Ukraine
Beginning of Russian invasion, says US Secretary of State Blinken; cancels meeting with Lavrov
Japan imposes sanctions on Russia over actions in Ukraine