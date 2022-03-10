Left Menu

UK Defence Ministry says Russian column outside Kyiv has made little progress in over a week

10-03-2022
UK Defence Ministry says Russian column outside Kyiv has made little progress in over a week
The United Kingdom's Defence Ministry said on Thursday the large Russian column northwest of Kyiv has made little progress in over a week and is suffering continued losses.

As casualties mount, President Putin will be forced to draw from across Russian armed forces and other sources to replace the losses, the UK ministry said in a statement.

There has also been a notable decrease in overall Russian air activity over Ukraine in recent days, it said.

