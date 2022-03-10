BULLION OPENING
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-03-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 12:27 IST
- Country:
- India
SLUG PRICES MUM GENERAL OPEN MARCH 10 MUMBAI, OPENING RATES SILVER SPOT (IN RS PER KILO) : 68837.00 STANDARD GOLD (99.5) : 52021.00 PURE GOLD (99.9) : 52230.00 KOLKATA BULLION OPENING SILVER RDY.(BAR) : Rs.71,700.00 Per Kg.
SILVER RDY.(PORTION) : Rs.71,800.00 Per Kg.
GOLD (24-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.54,700.00 Per 10 Gms.
GOLD (22-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.51,900.00 Per 10 Gms.
HALLMARKED GOLD(22-CT) RDY : Rs.52,700.00 Per 10 Gms.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
