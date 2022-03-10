Left Menu

Updated: 10-03-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 12:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
SLUG PRICES MUM GENERAL OPEN MARCH 10 MUMBAI, OPENING RATES SILVER SPOT (IN RS PER KILO) : 68837.00 STANDARD GOLD (99.5) : 52021.00 PURE GOLD (99.9) : 52230.00 KOLKATA BULLION OPENING SILVER RDY.(BAR) : Rs.71,700.00 Per Kg.

SILVER RDY.(PORTION) : Rs.71,800.00 Per Kg.

GOLD (24-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.54,700.00 Per 10 Gms.

GOLD (22-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.51,900.00 Per 10 Gms.

HALLMARKED GOLD(22-CT) RDY : Rs.52,700.00 Per 10 Gms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

