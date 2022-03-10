Left Menu

Ukrainian foreign minister in Turkey for talks with Russia's Lavrov

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 10-03-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 12:47 IST
Ukrainian foreign minister in Turkey for talks with Russia's Lavrov
Dmytro Kuleba Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has arrived in Turkey for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday, his ministry said.

Kuleba "has started his visit to Turkey where (he) will take part in the talks on Russia ceasing its hostilities and ending its war against Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022