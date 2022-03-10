Ukrainian foreign minister in Turkey for talks with Russia's Lavrov
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 10-03-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 12:47 IST
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has arrived in Turkey for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday, his ministry said.
Kuleba "has started his visit to Turkey where (he) will take part in the talks on Russia ceasing its hostilities and ending its war against Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.
