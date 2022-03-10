Russia will no longer participate in Council of Europe - TASS
Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 12:48 IST
Russia will no longer participate in the Council of Europe, the TASS news agency quoted the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Thursday.
The ministry said in a statement that NATO and European Union countries were undermining the European body designed to uphold human rights, rule of law and democracy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO
- TASS
- Russia
- Russian
- European
- Council of Europe
- European Union
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.N. Myanmar expert says junta using new Russian, Chinese arms against civilians
WRAPUP 15-West unveils sanctions with more ready if Russia carries out full-scale Ukraine invasion
Beginning of Russian invasion, says US Secretary of State Blinken; cancels meeting with Lavrov
Japan imposes sanctions on Russia over actions in Ukraine
Indian-American economic advisor leads Biden admin in executing sanctions on Russia