Civilians start leaving Ukrainian city of Sumy for third day - governor
Civilians started leaving the Ukrainian city of Sumy through a "humanitarian corridor" on Thursday following an agreement on a local ceasefire, the regional governor said. Several thousand people have left the besieged city this week under agreements with Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 10-03-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 13:05 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Civilians started leaving the Ukrainian city of Sumy through a "humanitarian corridor" on Thursday following an agreement on a local ceasefire, the regional governor said.
Several thousand people have left the besieged city this week under agreements with Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. People were also leaving the nearby settlements of Krasnopillya and Trostyanets, Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said.
"The (evacuation) columns are leaving. The ceasefire has been agreed!" he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Dmytro Zhyvytskyy
- Ukraine
- Ukrainian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.N. Myanmar expert says junta using new Russian, Chinese arms against civilians
WRAPUP 15-West unveils sanctions with more ready if Russia carries out full-scale Ukraine invasion
Japan imposes sanctions on Russia over actions in Ukraine
Russia postpones Cuba debt payments amid warming relations
Japan imposes sanctions on Russia over actions in Ukraine