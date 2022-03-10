Civilians start leaving Ukrainian city of Sumy for third day - governor

Civilians started leaving the Ukrainian city of Sumy through a "humanitarian corridor" on Thursday following an agreement on a local ceasefire, the regional governor said.

Several thousand people have left the besieged city this week under agreements with Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. People were also leaving the nearby settlements of Krasnopillya and Trostyanets, Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said.

"The (evacuation) columns are leaving. The ceasefire has been agreed!" he said.

