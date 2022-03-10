Left Menu

Missing Army jawan found dead in J-K

Srinagar, Mar 10 PTI An Army jawan, who was reported missing earlier this week, was found dead on Thursday in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Malla, who was working in the Armys 5 JAKLI unit, was reported missing on March 7, the officials said, adding further details were awaited.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-03-2022 13:11 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 13:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Army jawan, who was reported missing earlier this week, was found dead on Thursday in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Sameer Ahmad Malla (28), a resident of Lokipora in the Khag area of Budgam, was found dead in the orchards of the nearby Dalwach area, the officials said. Malla, who was working in the Army's 5 JAKLI unit, was reported missing on March 7, the officials said, adding further details were awaited.

