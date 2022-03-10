Missing Army jawan found dead in J-K

An Army jawan, who was reported missing earlier this week, was found dead on Thursday in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Sameer Ahmad Malla (28), a resident of Lokipora in the Khag area of Budgam, was found dead in the orchards of the nearby Dalwach area, the officials said. Malla, who was working in the Army's 5 JAKLI unit, was reported missing on March 7, the officials said, adding further details were awaited.

