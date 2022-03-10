Left Menu

Civilians start leaving Ukrainian city of Sumy for third day - governor

Civilians started leaving the Ukrainian city of Sumy through a "humanitarian corridor" on Thursday following an agreement on a local ceasefire, the regional governor said. Several thousand people have left the besieged city this week under agreements with Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. People were also leaving the nearby settlements of Krasnopillya and Trostyanets, Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 10-03-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 13:09 IST
Civilians start leaving Ukrainian city of Sumy for third day - governor
Dmytro Zhyvytskyy Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Civilians started leaving the Ukrainian city of Sumy through a "humanitarian corridor" on Thursday following an agreement on a local ceasefire, the regional governor said.

Several thousand people have left the besieged city this week under agreements with Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. People were also leaving the nearby settlements of Krasnopillya and Trostyanets, Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said. "The (evacuation) columns are leaving. The ceasefire has been agreed!" he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022