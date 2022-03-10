Rajasthan assembly adjourned twice as opposition protests against minister's remarks

The Rajasthan assembly was adjourned twice on Thursday following ruckus by opposition members protesting against derogatory comments made by the parliamentary affairs minister during a debate.

Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria raised the matter and several opposition protested against the minister's derogatory remarks against women.

During the uproar, minister Shanti Dhariwal tendered an apology for his remarks made during his reply to a debate on the grant for police department on Wednesday night, but the opposition continued to protest in the House. The minister's remarks were expunged from the proceedings of the House.

"It was a slip of tongue. I feel sorry for that. I wanted to say something for the desert state. I personally respect women and will continue to do so. If my comments have hurt anyone, I apologise," Dhariwal said. Despite repeated directions by the Speaker to maintain order in the House, the opposition continued to protest. RLP MLAs Pukhraj and Narayan Beniwal showed some papers during the protest, to which the Speaker raised objection saying no poster or banner or papers are allowed in the House.

When his instruction was ignored, the Speaker directed marshals to evict both the MLAs from the House. Subsequently, the Speaker adjourned the House for one hour.

As soon as the House reassembled, presiding officer Rajendra Pareek announced another adjournment of half an hour.

